TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
05-20-28-36-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 5
(five, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
LA to pay $12M in wrongful-conviction case against detective
The Los Angeles City Council has agreed to pay $12 million to a woman who spent 17 years in prison on a murder conviction before a judge declared her innocent.
Nation
Ex-Yale coach expected to plead guilty in bribery scheme
The former women's soccer coach at Yale University is expected to plead guilty to taking bribes in exchange for pretending applicants were athletic recruits.
National
Pot or hemp? Local police lack technology to tell difference
Federal legalization of hemp arrived in the U.S. late last year and expanded an industry already booming because of the skyrocketing popularity of CBDs, a compound in hemp that many see as a health aid.
TV & Media
Smollett saga shook public trust, heightened racial tensions
In the two months since Jussie Smollett reported a late-night attack by assailants shouting racial and anti-gay slurs, the "Empire" actor and activist went from…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-2-6(one, two, six)20-23-29-32-46(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $310,00005-20-28-36-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 5(five, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-eight;…