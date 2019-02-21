TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
12-15-16-21-46, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, forty-six; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
