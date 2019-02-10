TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
06-25-38-47-50, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(six, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:2-9-5(two, nine, five)06-25-38-47-50, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3(six, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
