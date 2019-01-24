TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-04-27-34-47, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 4
(one, four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-seven; Star Ball: one; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $14.24 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Iranian TV anchor held as witness is released from US jail
A prominent American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television who was held in the U.S. as a material witness was released from jail Wednesday evening.
National
The shutdown today: Trump decides to postpone speech
What's up with the partial government shutdown on Day 34:WHAT'S NEWThe showdown over the State of the Union address ended Wednesday night when President Donald…
Nation
Police: Former prison guard trainee kills 5 in Florida bank
A former prison guard trainee who recently moved to Florida from Indiana killed five people during a standoff at a small town bank before surrendering to a SWAT team that stormed the building, police said.
National
Nervous neighbors await information about 4 Nevada killings
Nervous neighbors were burning lights at night in a northern Nevada community where Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken were killed this month in slayings that authorities blame on a 19-year-old from El Salvador said to be in the U.S. illegally.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:8-4-5(eight, four, five)16-22-23-32-38(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $410,00001-04-27-34-47, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 4(one, four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-seven;…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.