TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
13-19-35-44-50, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-four, fifty; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
MN Lottery
13-19-35-44-50, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-four, fifty;
