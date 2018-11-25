TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-10-11-17-28, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(one, ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $11.87 million
