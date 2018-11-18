TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
04-06-11-43-52, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(four, six, eleven, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $11.5 million
EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump consoles Californians suffering from twin tragedies
President Donald Trump acknowledged Californians suffering from twin tragedies, walking through the ashes of a mobile home and RV park in a small northern town all-but-destroyed by deadly wildfires and privately consoling people grieving after a mass shooting at a popular college bar outside Los Angeles.
Business
Explosion at Idaho waste site injures 3, leaves 1 missing
An explosion Saturday at a hazardous waste site in southwestern Idaho heavily damaged a building, injured three workers and left one man missing, officials said.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:6-6-3(six, six, three)04-06-11-43-52, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2(four, six, eleven, forty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:04-06-11-43-52, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2(four, six, eleven, forty-three, fifty-two;…
Local
Milwaukee construction program trainee looks to college
Jotshua Vega Marcon arrives at the South Side home construction site two hours before his shift starts, and he usually packs up to head home about an hour after the rest of the team leaves for the day.