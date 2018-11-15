TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
14-21-28-30-45, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-five; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
