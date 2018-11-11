TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
10-17-21-26-45, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(ten, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-five; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Wisconsin DNR staff pressured to OK golf course
"Here's our thistle! This is a rare, very rare plant," retired wetland ecologist Pat Trochlell exclaimed as she stood at the edge of Lake Michigan on a clear, windy and unseasonably cool day in October.
Celebrities
Ex-Viking, Justice Page to get Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Trump cited his athletic accomplishments, his long judicial career and his charitable work. Page is one of a handful of well-known Minnesotans to receive the honor. The ceremony will take place Friday.
Nation
Southern Californians battered by wildfires that killed 2
Just a day ago, Arik Fultz was feeding the horses on his 40-acre ranch near Malibu.
Nation
N. California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead
Sheriff's investigators have begun the agonizing task of scouring through the wreckage of California's most destructive fire on record in search of the dead. By Saturday, the death toll had reached 23, but it seemed likely to climb.
National
Longtime California GOP congressman loses seat to executive
Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a one-time speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan who later became Russia's leading defender on Capitol Hill and an outspoken advocate for legalized marijuana, was defeated Saturday, a victim of California's Democratic tilt and voters' distaste for President Donald Trump.
