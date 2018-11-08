TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
19-26-30-36-42, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(nineteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $10.88 million
