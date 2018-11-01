TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
18-19-31-32-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $10.42 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:18-19-31-32-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3(eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-eight;…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:3-5-1(three, five, one)02-08-20-36-41(two, eight, twenty, thirty-six, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $120,00018-19-31-32-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3(eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-eight;…
Variety
Rabbis gather up traces of Pittsburgh victims for burial
As the first funerals for the victims of the Pittsburgh massacre began, two rabbis and five other volunteers approached the sawhorses cordoning off the Tree of Life synagogue, and an FBI agent led them into the crime scene. Inside the desecrated temple, the men donned white forensic coveralls, face masks and gloves, and set to work.
National
Violence plagued West Virginia prison before Bulger's murder
Long before notorious Boston mobster James "Whitey" Bulger was killed at a federal prison in West Virginia, lawmakers, advocates and even prison guards had been sounding the alarm about dangerous conditions there. But there has been no public indication that federal prison officials have taken action to address the safety concerns, even as Bulger's killing marks the third at the facility in the last six months.
Variety
Google employees to walk out to protest treatment of women
Hundreds of Google engineers and other workers are expected to walk off the job Thursday morning to protest the internet company's lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.