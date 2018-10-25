TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
04-11-12-19-34, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(four, eleven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-four; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $10.1 million
