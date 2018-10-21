TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
10-18-22-25-32, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $9.81 million
