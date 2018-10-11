TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
19-22-35-37-49, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:6-4-6(six, four, six)04-07-16-19-29(four, seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million
