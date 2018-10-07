TV & Media

On a cool Monday evening in August, a few minutes after the 10 p.m. closing of Ping Tom Memorial Park in Chinatown, a group of men is settling in for the night. Some are from Guatemala, others are Mexican and one is a U.S. citizen. They crack jokes, drink beer and relax — some sprawled on bare mattresses, others lounging on dilapidated furniture amid an assortment of shopping carts.