TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
10-14-27-46-49, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(ten, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $8.93 million
