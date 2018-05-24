TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
07-11-24-41-42, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(seven, eleven, twenty-four, forty-one, forty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.74 million
Discovery of World War II soldier's plane brings closure
Tom Kelly grew up on a Northern California farm and once thought of becoming a cowboy before World War II got in the way.
Video of Brown arrest sparks criticism of Milwaukee police
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has apologized to Bucks player Sterling Brown for a January arrest that started with a parking violation and escalated to include the use of a stun gun, and he said some officers were disciplined.
Video of Brown arrest sparks criticism of Milwaukee police
Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.
