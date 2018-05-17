TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
24-25-29-38-50, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, fifty; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Vote set for Miami megamall that would be largest in US
A crucial vote is set for a gigantic $4 billion retail and entertainment complex near Miami and close to the Everglades that would become the largest mall in North America once completed.
National
Fallout, investigations underway in Nassar scandal
Michigan State University's announcement Wednesday that it agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by former sports doctor Larry Nassar is seen as a step toward providing closure for those victims.
Nation
$500M settlement reached with Michigan State in Nassar case
Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history, officials said.
Variety
Quakes damage roads as ash spews from Hawaii volcano
Earthquakes were damaging roads and buildings on Hawaii's Big Island on Wednesday as ash emissions streamed from Kilauea volcano.
Variety
US births hit a 30-year low, despite good economy
U.S. birth rates declined last year for women in their teens, 20s and — surprisingly — their 30s, leading to the fewest babies in 30 years, according to a government report released Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.