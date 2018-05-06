TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
08-15-18-32-45, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(eight, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $4.38 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Some calming of Hawaii volcano, but scientists remain wary
The number of homes destroyed by lava shooting out of openings in the ground created by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano climbed to five as some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:08-15-18-32-45, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2(eight, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-five;…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-8-2(eight, eight, two)08-15-18-32-45, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2(eight, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)Estimated jackpot:…
Variety
Lava burns 5 homes as Hawaii prepares for long eruption
The number of homes destroyed by lava bursting out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has climbed to five.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:14-29-36-57-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 4(fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball:…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.