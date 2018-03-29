TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
07-24-40-46-51, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3
(seven, twenty-four, forty, forty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)
More From Nation
Celebrities
Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial
Bill Cosby's lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort on Thursday to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial by pressuring the judge to step aside after losing their bid to overturn his ruling allowing up to five additional accusers to testify.
National
US tech worker helps fellow Venezuelans flee economic mayhem
At his stand-up desk in a Silicon Valley office complex, Guido Nunez-Mujica's phone buzzes nonstop as he tries in vain to concentrate on his work. The text messages are from 6,000 miles away in Santiago, Chile, where he's helping resettle a group of young Venezuelans trying to retrace his own immigrant's journey to a better future.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump officials strain truth on census change
The Trump administration isn't telling the full story on its politically charged decision to ask people about their citizenship in the 2020 census.
Variety
FFamily famed for protest photo dies when SUV goes off California cliff
A family that gained attention for an emotional photograph of an African-American boy hugging a white police officer at a 2014 protest was killed when their SUV plunged off a scenic California highway, authorities said Wednesday as they asked for help figuring out what happened.
National
Supreme Court's Breyer in Boston for hate speech event
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is exploring hate speech and the First Amendment at an event in Boston.
