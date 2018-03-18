TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
02-12-15-18-19, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3
(two, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen; Star Ball: six; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
