TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-04-41-44-45, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2
(one, four, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $19.6 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
South Carolina train crash leaves at least 2 dead, 50 hurt
A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and about 70 people injured.
TV & Media
Here are 10 Super Bowl ads that should stand out today
It's Super Bowl ad time again. Advertisers of all stripes are vying for the attention of the 111 million viewers expected to tune in. The goal is to be the most-talked about ad over the water cooler — or Slack chatroom — come Monday morning.
National
In drug crisis hotbed, hoping for action on Trump's words
President Donald Trump heads to Ohio on Monday to make Cincinnati-area stops focusing on the new tax overhaul — though some in a state with one of the nation's highest overdose rates would rather hear more about his plans for the drug crisis.
National
Warren Buffett on hand as Navy commissions newest warship
The U.S. Navy on Saturday commissioned its newest warship, the USS Omaha, a futuristic, $440 million vessel named for the Nebraska hometown of billionaire Warren Buffett, who was on hand for the ceremony.
Music
J. Lo shout-outs A-Rod, covers Prince at pre-Super Bowl show
Jennifer Lopez raised money for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, celebrated an anniversary with beau Alex Rodriguez and covered Prince songs at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.