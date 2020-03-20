MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
01-15-20-29-31
(one, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
National
The Latest: Member of Pence's staff tests positive for virus
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 271,000 people and killed more than 11,000. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate…
Movies
Bravo's Andy Cohen, 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood have virus
From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry…
National
Congress toils on $1 trillion rescue, Trump unleashes fury
As leaders from Congress and the White House toiled in high-stakes negotiations on a mammoth $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package Friday, President Donald Trump unleashed fury on those questioning his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Nation
COVID-19's ethical dilemmas: Whose lives should we save?
Three patients — a 16-year-old boy with diabetes, a 25-year-old mother and a 75-year-old grandfather — are crammed into a hospital triage tent and struggling…
Nation
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
While California awoke Friday to the reality of a near lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it was business as usual for Rick Curnutt and his family, who were hunkered down in China during the early days of the outbreak and spent two weeks in self-quarantine when they returned last month.