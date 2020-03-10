MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
06-29-31-40-47
(six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
