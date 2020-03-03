MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
14-16-31-36-41
(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Man gets 5+ years' prison for harassing Parkland victims
A California man who is on the autism spectrum was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking families of Parkland, Florida, school shooting victims.
Celebrities
Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women
Longtime MSNBC host Chris Matthews abruptly retired from his "Hardball" show on Monday, apologizing for making inappropriate comments about women and saying "a younger generation is ready to take the reins."
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:1-3-8(one, three, eight)14-16-31-36-41(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $65 million01-21-24-25-26(one, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:14-16-31-36-41(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-one)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:1-3-8(one, three, eight)