MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
14-19-27-35-42
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $505,000
MN Lottery
