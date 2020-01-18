MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
09-16-21-28-32
(nine, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
