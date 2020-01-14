MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
08-17-30-40-44
(eight, seventeen, thirty, forty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
