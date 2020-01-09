MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
16-17-29-32-46
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:5-8-8(five, eight, eight)16-17-29-32-46(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $140,000Estimated jackpot: $80 million03-06-11-18-20(three, six, eleven, eighteen, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $258…