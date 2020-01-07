MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
07-17-27-28-41
(seven, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
