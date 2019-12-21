MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
12-15-24-26-34
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-06-11-17-25(two, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Trump escapes chill of Washington for Florida holiday
President Donald Trump escaped the chill of Washington and his impeachment on Friday to celebrate Christmas and New Year's in sunny Florida with family and friends.
House asks for documents in Epstein probe from DOJ
House Democrats asked for documents from federal prosecutors and Florida law enforcement officials on Friday as part of a probe into how financier Jeffrey Epstein received a secret plea deal more than a decade ago after he was accused of molesting underage girls.
US judge rejects bid to kill Keystone pipeline lawsuits
Environmentalists and Native Americans can proceed with lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump's approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, a federal judge in Montana ruled Friday.