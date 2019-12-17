MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
04-14-23-31-34
(four, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.58 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
NJ Assembly passes bill to bar religious exemption for shots
New Jersey's Assembly on Monday passed a measure to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccines for schoolchildren, but the bill stalled in the state Senate as opponents shouted so loudly they drowned out the session.
Variety
Honolulu officer pleads guilty in urinal licking case
A Honolulu police officer plead guilty Monday to depriving a homeless man of his civil rights by forcing him to lick a public urinal.
National
$1.4T spending package crammed with unrelated provisions
House leaders on Monday unveiled a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package that's carrying an unusually large load of unrelated provisions catching a ride on the last train out of Congress this year.
Business
Owners of OxyContin maker paid more after company's big fine
The wealthy owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma started taking far more money out of the company after it was fined for misleading marketing of…
Variety
Alaska students butcher moose carcass to learn life skills
Students at an Alaska high school have received lessons in anatomy, life skills and Alaska cultural traditions through an unusual study source: a moose carcass.