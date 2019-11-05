MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
05-12-33-37-39
(five, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
California illegal pot seizures top $1.5 billion in value
Authorities seized more than $1.5 billion worth of illegally grown marijuana plants in California this year — an amount an industry expert said is roughly equal to the state's entire legal market — as part of an annual eradication program, officials said Monday.
National
DNR: Hunters killed slightly fewer bears in 2019
Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed slightly fewer bears in 2019 than last year.
National
Election official rejects effort to recall Alaska governor
Supporters of an effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy are vowing to take their fight to court after an election official on Monday rejected their bid to move forward with seeking to oust him from office.
National
The Latest: Kentucky gov receives ringing Trump endorsement
The Latest on President Donald Trump's rally on the eve of the Kentucky governor's race (all times local):
Nation
Supreme Court clears way for South Dakota execution
The U.S. Supreme Court late Monday cleared the way for South Dakota to execute a man who fatally stabbed a co-worker in 1992, denying three separate appeals filed in recent days.