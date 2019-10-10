MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
04-18-35-43-44
(four, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
