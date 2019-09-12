MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
07-09-18-24-47
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Ohio State denied request to trademark 'The' for merchandise
Ohio State University has lost its fight to trademark the word "The."
Nation
Divers recover body of last missing victim of boat fire
Divers on Wednesday recovered the body of the last missing victim of a boat fire off the California coast that killed 34 people.
National
US stocks notch solid gains as China eases trade tensions
Stocks notched broad gains on Wall Street Wednesday as investors drew encouragement from China's move to exempt some U.S. products from a recent round of…
Nation
Federal research ship to begin studies in the Gulf in 2023
A federal research vessel operated by universities in Louisiana and Mississippi is expected to begin studies in the Gulf of Mexico in 2023.
National
Judge: Hastert victim broke terms of $3.5M hush-money deal
A former student who Dennis Hastert sexually abused decades ago breached an unwritten $3.5 million hush-money agreement with the former U.S. House Speaker by telling family members and a friend about it, an Illinois judge ruled this week.