MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
05-07-13-29-32
(five, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
California lawmaker, governor reach deal on vaccine bill
The author of a hot-button California bill limiting medical exemptions for vaccinations on Friday accepted Gov. Gavin Newsom's last-minute demand for additional changes, setting up a final series of votes before lawmakers adjourn for the year next week.
Minnesotans head to N.C. to help ease 'devastation' from hurricane
More than 60 Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota were deployed to areas in the southeastern United States hit by the hurricane.
Feds seek month in jail for Felicity Huffman in college plot
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.
Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a fury that took even storm-hardened residents by surprise, forcing people to climb into their attics. Hundreds were feared trapped by high water, and neighbors used boats to rescue one another.
Arkansas speaker seeks lawmaker's removal over tax plea
Arkansas' House speaker on Friday said he's seeking the removal of a lawmaker who pleaded no contest to not paying state income taxes.