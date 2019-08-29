MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
04-08-13-14-40
(four, eight, thirteen, fourteen, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
After daring escape, suspects in slaying may be in Arizona
Authorities searched for clues Wednesday on how an Arizona couple suspected of murder were able to overpower guards, escape a transport vehicle bringing them across the country and evade a two-day manhunt.
Immigrants in US military face new citizenship rule for kids
The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled new rules that will make it harder for children of some immigrants serving in the military to obtain citizenship.
The Latest: N Carolina House rivals agree gun laws need look
The Latest on a debate between the top candidates in the North Carolina special congressional election scheduled after ballot fraud voided last year's race (all times local):
BP's departure could leave a big hole for Alaska nonprofits
BP's plan to pull out of Alaska could leave a big hole for nonprofits and other programs that benefited from the oil giant's donations and its employee volunteers.
O'Rourke campaign ejects Breitbart reporter from speech
Beto O'Rourke's presidential campaign said Wednesday that it ejected a Breitbart News reporter from an event at a South Carolina college because it wanted to ensure that students felt "comfortable and safe."