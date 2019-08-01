MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
03-09-21-31-38
(three, nine, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $685,000
