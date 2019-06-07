MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
04-16-21-37-43
(four, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $490,000
