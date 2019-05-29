MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
01-05-27-31-38
(one, five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $315,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Clinton assails Trump on Mueller probe in speech to NY grads
Without saying his name, Hillary Clinton assailed President Donald Trump during a commencement speech in New York on Wednesday, saying the president should be held accountable for defying Congress and ignoring special counsel Robert Mueller's findings on Russian attempts to interfere in U.S. elections.
National
Illinois advances legalized pol after home growing settled
The issue resonates with users looking to save money and to take charge of what they put in their body.
Variety
Girl believed to be tiniest newborn weighed as much as apple
When she was born, the baby girl weighed about the same as an apple.
Movies
'The Chi' actor loses MTV awards bid amid misconduct claims
MTV on Wednesday cut Jason Mitchell from contention at next month's MTV Movie & TV Awards following reports of alleged misconduct by "The Chi" actor.
National
Court refuses to block Alabama execution set for Thursday
A federal appeals court is refusing to block Alabama's bid to execute an inmate convicted of killing a country preacher with a sword.