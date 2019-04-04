MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
14-27-28-32-46
(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $435,000
