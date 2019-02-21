MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
11-18-30-31-39
(eleven, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
GOP candidate's son had concerns about political operative
The Republican in the last undecided U.S. congressional election ignored repeated warnings from his son against hiring a shady political operator now accused of illegally collecting voter's ballots in a rural North Carolina county and casting the GOP campaign into limbo, the younger man testified Wednesday.
National
California sheriff releases graphic video of fatal shooting
A Northern California sheriff's department has released graphic video of a deputy fatally shooting an armed suspect.
Celebrities
'Empire' actor charged with making false police report
"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged Wednesday with making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said.
Nation
The Latest: 2nd person sought in California boy's 1990 death
The Latest on cold-case arrests in the separate killings of a boy and girl in California (all times local):
National
Democrats' resolution against Trump emergency coming Friday
House Democrats will file a resolution Friday aimed at blocking the national emergency declaration that President Donald Trump has issued to help finance his wall along the Southwest border, teeing up a clash over billions of dollars, immigration policy and the Constitution's separation of powers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.