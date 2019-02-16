MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
02-20-31-34-43
(two, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Gillibrand vows to advocate for LGBTQ community
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates on the campaign trail(all times local):8:45 p.m.Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has told a crowd at a New Hampshire cafe that…
National
Alabama Confederate statue law to stay in effect amid appeal
An Alabama law that prohibits cities from removing Confederate monuments will remain in effect while the state appeals a judge's ruling that declared the statute constitutional, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday.
National
Court filing: Manafort faces more than 19 years in prison
Paul Manafort, the one-time chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, could spend more than 19 years in prison on tax and bank fraud charges, prosecutors said Friday.
National
Judge limits public comments in Trump confidant Stone's case
A federal judge on Friday placed some limits on what President Donald Trump's longtime confidant Roger Stone and his lawyers can say publicly about his criminal case in the special counsel's Russia probe.
Movies
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars
Bowing to a backlash that had threatened to engulf an already blunder-plagued Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday reversed its decision to present four awards during the commercial breaks of this year's Oscar broadcast.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.