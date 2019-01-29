MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
02-20-25-27-42
(two, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $490,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
