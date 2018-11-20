MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
01-05-06-17-44
(one, five, six, seventeen, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Correction: Colleges-Men's Rights story
In a story Nov. 18 about college women's programs and anti-discrimination law, The Associated Press misspelled the name of an attorney with the National Women's Law Center. She is Shiwali Patel, not Shawali Patel.
Nation
Gunman opens fire at Chicago hospital, wounds at least 4
A gunman opened fire Monday at a Chicago hospital, wounding at least four people, including a police officer and a hospital employee, authorities said.
Nation
Frustration, chaos as California fire recovery drags on
It's been 12 days since Christina Taft started the frantic search for her mother Victoria, who refused to evacuate their Paradise home as flames neared, and six days since she gave authorities a cheek swab to identify remains that are likely her mother's.
Music
The Latest: Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine held on multiple charges
The Latest on the arrest of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (all times local):
National
Ex-LA County deputy sentenced in drug trafficking case
A former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after he was caught in an FBI sting offering to guard shipments of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.