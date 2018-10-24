MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
09-22-25-38-46
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.88 million
