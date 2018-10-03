MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
24-26-33-42-47
(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $885,000
