MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
14-17-21-38-43
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
