MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
16-17-23-28-34
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $395,000
More From Nation
TV & Media
Fox's new schedule for fall TV season
Fox's prime-time schedule for the fall:Monday8 p.m. — "The Resident"9 p.m. — "9-1-1"Tuesday8 p.m. — "The Gifted"9 p.m. — "Lethal Weapon"Wednesday8 p.m. — "Empire" 9…
Stage & Arts
Modigliani painting fetches $157 million at auction
A 1917 painting by Amedeo Modigliani of a reclining nude woman that was once considered obscene in Paris sold for over $157 million at an auction in Manhattan on Monday.
National
Stormy Daniels' lawyer: No issue with releasing Cohen info
Porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawyer says he did nothing wrong by distributing a financial report showing President Donald Trump's personal lawyer had charged companies a hefty price for "insight" about Trump.
National
The Latest: Missouri lawmakers to continue Greitens review
The Latest on investigations into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
Nation
Prosecutor: Children tortured "for sadistic purposes"
Children removed from a squalid California home described acts of intentional abuse that resulted in puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun, authorities said Monday.
