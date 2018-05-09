MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
11-20-24-26-44
(eleven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
White House hosts AI summit with tech firms
Top U.S. tech executives and researchers are planning to press the Trump administration to invest in artificial intelligence and craft policies they hope will strengthen…
Nation
Lehigh Valley tops Charlotte in 5 OTs in AHL's longest game
This one kept going. And going. And going. And going. And going — straight into the American Hockey League record books.
Business
The NBA's Final Four: Cavs, Celtics, Warriors, Rockets
The franchise with the most titles. The best player of this generation. The reigning champions. The probable MVP.The NBA has its Final Four.It certainly does…
National
California flower town wrestles with odor amid shift to pot
This picturesque coastal town cradled by mountains and sandy shores is a scene out of a Southern California postcard. Residents of Carpinteria say they feel lucky to live in what they consider a slice of paradise.
Variety
Scientists: Explosive eruption possible at Hawaii volcano
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater in the kind of explosive eruption last displayed nearly a century ago.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.