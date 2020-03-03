MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
6-2-5-8
(six, two, five, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Yellowstone begins bison captures as it seeks to cull herd
Yellowstone National Park has started capturing bison migrating outside the park and will hold them in pens for possible slaughter as part of a population…
National
Arizona man charged in Nazi threat plot to remain jailed
A federal judge ruled Monday that an Arizona man will remain jailed on a charge that he and other neo-Nazis mounted a harassment campaign, mailing and posting threatening messages, at the homes of journalists and anti-hate advocates in three states.
Nation
Numerous weapons found after UPS worker threatened shooting
A UPS worker suspected of threatening a mass shooting at the company's facility in Silicon Valley has been arrested after investigators found numerous firearms and ammunition at his home, police said Monday.
Nation
Snowy Wyoming highway pileup kills 3, injures dozens
At least three people died and dozens were injured in a pileup involving more than 100 vehicles amid blowing snow that closed part of Interstate 80 in Wyoming, officials said Monday.
National
Pence tells governors money for coronavirus costs is coming
The Trump administration on Monday reassured governors that they will be reimbursed for at least some of the costs of responding to the spread of the coronavirus, as several states began setting aside millions of dollars to head off a public health crisis.